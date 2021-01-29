Beetle Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $107,001.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $346,244.22 and approximately $107,001.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 253,595,186 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

