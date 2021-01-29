Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $6.18. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 38,773 shares traded.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. Analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

