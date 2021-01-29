Benz (BENZ) Market Cap Hits $793.33

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benz has a market capitalization of $793.33 and approximately $23.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benz has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars.

