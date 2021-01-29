Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.12 million and $31,562.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00118277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00245057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00060893 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,230.35 or 0.84768946 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

