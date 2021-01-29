Berkshire Bank Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $353.12 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.80 and a 200-day moving average of $280.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.38.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.