Berkshire Bank Sells 580 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.21. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

