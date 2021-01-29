Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,600.00

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 3034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £211.93 million and a PE ratio of 26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,642.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,604.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

