BGC Partners (BGCP) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

BGC Partners (NASDAQ: BGCP) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BGC Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BGC Partners has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGC Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BGC Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BGC Partners pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BGC Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 BGC Partners Competitors 193 997 1072 29 2.41

As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 3.09%. Given BGC Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BGC Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BGC Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $2.10 billion $55.71 million 6.00 BGC Partners Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 27.16

BGC Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BGC Partners. BGC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BGC Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 2.21% 40.10% 6.47% BGC Partners Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Summary

BGC Partners peers beat BGC Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers fully electronic brokerage, financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, BGC Market Data, kACE2, EMBonds, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, and Lucera brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and option pricing and analysis tools. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

