BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after buying an additional 188,039 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 30,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,550. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

