BHF RG Capital Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

BHF RG Capital Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 0.9% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

