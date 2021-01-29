Bidesk Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (BDK)

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bidesk has a total market cap of $184,257.89 and approximately $6,310.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bidesk has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bidesk token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00257849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00033584 BTC.

About Bidesk

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com. Bidesk’s official message board is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc.

Buying and Selling Bidesk

Bidesk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bidesk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bidesk using one of the exchanges listed above.

