Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -110.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Bilibili has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $144.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

