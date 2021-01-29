Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 573.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOAF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.