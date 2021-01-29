BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT Raised to $2.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

