Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

