Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.21. The company has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

