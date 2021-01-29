Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,362 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.14. 184,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,005. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

