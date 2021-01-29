bitCNY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00250569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062302 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.40 or 0.83301646 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

