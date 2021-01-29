Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,315.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.00463628 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

