BitcoinHD Price Reaches $2.20 on Major Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.