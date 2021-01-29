Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 314,067 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

