Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.72. 505,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 306,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14.

Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Cloud project located in the Elko County, Nevada covering an area of approximately 45 square kilometers.

