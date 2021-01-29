BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 351.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 26.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

MUI opened at $15.01 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

