Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,658.95

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $648,658.95 and approximately $2,571.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars.

