Blocknet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72,366.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $72,366.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009004 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 163.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,481,267 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars.

