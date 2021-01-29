BlockStamp 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 90.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007474 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,215,829 coins and its circulating supply is 26,672,863 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.