Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 805,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

