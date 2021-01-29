Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,176. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

