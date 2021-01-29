Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 10,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,907. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

