Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.18. 432,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $687.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

