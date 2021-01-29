Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of WY stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $31.15. 230,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,046. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.