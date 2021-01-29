Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,516 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after buying an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

