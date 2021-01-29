BMO Capital Markets Cuts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $5.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.25 to $5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.98.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 249,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,788. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $806.26 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

