BMO Capital Markets Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

NYSE:PII opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

