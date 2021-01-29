BMO Capital Markets Increases Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$33.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

POW stock opened at C$30.31 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3232474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

