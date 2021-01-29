BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $21.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

FQVLF stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

