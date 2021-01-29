BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $630.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $506.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.