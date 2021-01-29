BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT) rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.04). Approximately 1,165,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,104,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($1.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.43. The company has a market capitalization of £637.89 million and a PE ratio of -28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.14%.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust (BCPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.