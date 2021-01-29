BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 412.5% in January

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period.

Shares of DCF opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

