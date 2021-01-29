BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 754.3% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

