Bob’s Repair Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $305,487.94 and $22,614.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bob's Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob's Repair Token Trading

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

