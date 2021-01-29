BOMB Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $756,371.97 and $149,436.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,475.59 or 0.99863351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,392 coins and its circulating supply is 912,604 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.