Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

