boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB cut shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

