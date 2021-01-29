Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Trading Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $2,048.77 and last traded at $2,034.10. 843,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 412,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,886.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,896.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

