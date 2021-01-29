Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $62.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

