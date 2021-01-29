Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BAH traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.33. 20,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

