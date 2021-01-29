Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$46.50. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLX. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.69.

BLX stock opened at C$49.93 on Wednesday. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,610.65.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6796349 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

