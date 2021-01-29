Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

BRLXF opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

