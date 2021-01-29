BOSAGORA (BOA) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.07 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $26.07 million and $1.04 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The Reddit community for BOSAGORA is https://reddit.com/